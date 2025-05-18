PowerColor 16GB Radeon RX 9060 XT Hellhound Gets Ready To Howl





At least one overseas retailer is under the impression that PowerColor is about to give AMD's not-yet-announced Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics card the Hellhound treatment. Spotted by @momomo_us, a reliable leaker on X, early retail listings seemingly confirm a factory overclocked PowerColor Radeon RX 9060 XT Hellhound OC with 16GB of VRAM is right around the corner.





It makes sense, given PowerColor has already wrapped AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT in its Hellhound trim. Additionally, AMD teased that there will be key gaming product announcements at Computex this week, with the company on tap to host a livestream press conference this Tuesday, May 20 at 8:00 p.m. PST (11:00 p.m. EST) at the Grand Hyatt in Taipei.













The original livestream announcement didn't offer up a ton of clues about what to expect, though more recently, AMD posted a reminder about the event with a banner image containing a render of a dual-fan Radeon graphics card. Combined with a plethora of leaks and rumors, we can surmise that a Radeon RX 9060 XT is inbound.





One question that is yet to be answered is whether AMD will offer the Radeon RX 9060 XT with multiple VRAM configurations. The expectation is that there will be both 16GB and 8GB SKUs. There was a rumor floating around that AMD may have cancelled plans to release an 8GB VRAM model, though there are conflicting reports





"As for the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB version, we have reliable sources telling us that there is currently no plan to stop supply or cancel it. As for the news from the market, it is just a rumor. The main reason is as mentioned earlier, it is entirely due to the reaction to the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti," the folks at Benchlife recently stated (via Google Translate).

Getting back to PowerColor's Hellhound variant, @momomo_us spotted several Proshop store listings for the upcoming card. We did some digging and found the same GPU referenced at other overseas sites, such as a price tracking site in Finland.





The retail listings at Proshop's various portals appear to have all been removed, though according to the folks at Videocardz, the card carried a €678 price tag, which converts to around $757 in U.S. currency. That's possibly a place holder, though, and not necessarily indicative of what the card will actually cost.





To put it into perspective, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT carries a $599 MSRP, while the non-XT model starts at $549. That said, Hellhound models carry a premium over reference designs. As it applies to the Radeon RX 9070 XT, PowerColor's Hellhound version is listed for $859.99 at Micro Center and $872.18 on Amazon (sold by Amazon Resale, fullfilled by Amazon).



