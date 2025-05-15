AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT Teased Ahead Of Expected Computex Reveal

AMD's "AMD Gaming" account just dropped a spicy little teaser on Xwitter reminding everyone about its May 20th Computex conference
—and in the process, all but confirming the Radeon RX 9060 XT. The post features a sleek, compact dual-fan GPU render with a single 8-pin power connector. There's a disclaimer saying it's "not available for purchase," but come on. We all know what this is.
This matches up with a leak this past Monday
from known hardware sleuth 188号 (@momomo_us on Xwitter), who shared specs for the Radeon RX 9060 XT. If accurate—and they look legit—we're getting RDNA 4-based Navi 44 silicon with 2048 shaders (32 CUs), 16GB of 20Gbps GDDR6 on a 128-bit bus, a PCIe 5.0 x16 interface, and boost clocks up to 3320 MHz.
That's a big step up over the Radeon RX 7600 XT
despite the similar shader count, thanks to big jumps in clock speed and memory bandwidth, as well as the RDNA 4 architectural gains, which are significant. Of course, an 8GB version is also coming, though you can expect the usual groans—enthusiasts are pretty much done with 8GB cards above $200.
In fact, speaking of pricing, early leaks out of Amazon, China, and Switzerland point to a launch price around $450 for the Radeon RX 9060 XT, with the 16GB version coming in at least $50 more expensive. That feels steep given the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti starts at $379 for 8GB and $429 for 16GB. Those could also be placeholder listings, though with the RX 9070 still hard to find at MSRP, whatever pricing AMD announces may not matter at all anyway.
AMD's keynote goes live May 20th at 8:00 PM PST. If this teaser
is anything to go by, we'll be seeing the Radeon RX 9060 XT (and maybe more; AMD is rumored to release new Zen 5-based Threadrippers soon) in the flesh before long.