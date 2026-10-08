Post-Prime Day Deals: 100" Hisense Mini LED TV, Kindles & More Tech On Sale

Hisense U6 Pro Series Mini LED TV - Image: Hisense

Amazon just wrapped up another sales bonanza with its two-day Prime Big Deal Days event coming to an end. There were some genuine bargains during the multi-day sale, though don't fret if you missed out. There are still some lingering deals. That's especially true if you're shopping Amazon's own hardware, though there are discounts on third-party tech items, too.

Hisense's Massive 100-Inch U6 Pro Series Mini LED TV Is Hundreds Off

100-inch Hisense U6 Pro Series Fire TV, which you can snag for $2,099.99 at Amazon (16% off). That is only a dollar removed from its all-time low price, and it's a fantastic bargain for a mammoth TV brimming with features. One such item that caught our eye is the, which you can snag for. That is only a dollar removed from its all-time low price, and it's a fantastic bargain for a mammoth TV brimming with features.





Notably, this is Hisense's newest model for 2026. You get mini LED backlighting on this TV, along with a native 144Hz refresh rate that, according to our friends at Rtings , can boost to 240Hz if dropping down from 4K to 1080p. It also serves up full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 connectivity and VRR support, along with low input lag.





Outside of gaming (which the site had mixed feelings about because of its motion blur), the budget entry in the mini LED space brings a suite of amenities to the table, such as Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support, Dolby Atmos support, a built-in subwoofer, Pantone validation, and Fire TV smarts.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft (2024) Is 34% Off

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft - Image: Amazon



2024 model Kindle Colorsoft is on sale for $189.99 at Amazon (34% off). Amazon just refreshed its Kindle lineup from top to bottom, but if you're willing to consider the now-older models, you can find some chunky discounts. For example, theis on sale for





The original Kindle Colorsoft features a 7-inch display and is optimized for reading in color instead of black and white. This is a boon for content like comic books, magazines, and anything with images. Even for text, however, it's neat being able to highlight lines in yellow, orange, blue, or pink.





There are no ads on the Kindle Colorsoft, which on other Kindles requires either paying extra to get rid of lockscreen ads, or spending a premium on the Signature Edition.





Here are some more tech deals: