Porsche Patents Disappearing Racing Stripes, Here's The Tech Behind It









Credit: WIPO



Imagine racing stripes that appear only when the driver engages Sport or Sport Plus modes. Otherwise, on a standard commute, the same car will appear as a clean-cut 911. And the patent isn't just about theater, the technology could serve other pragmatic purposes. Porsche proposes using these dynamic surfaces as a massive, exterior state-of-charge indicator for its EVs. Instead of squinting at a small smartphone app or a dashboard screen while a Taycan sits at a DC fast charger, an owner could glance at the car from across a parking lot and see a growing bar of color along the door sills or hood, visually representing the battery level in real-time.





The dynamic panels could also change color or display messages if the car is involved in an accident or is broken down by the roadside. Or how about assist in maintenance, with specific wheels changing color to indicate low tire pressure or alignment issues? It's all on the table.



