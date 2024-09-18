Porsche Design Calls Shotgun On AOC's 34" OLED Gaming Monitor With A Luxury Price





Porsche Design and AOC (the display maker, not the politician) have once again collaborated on a premium gaming monitor, the Agon Pro PD34, which is sort of a smaller version of the Agon Pro PD49 . As the model name suggests, it's a 34-inch panel. What it doesn't outwardly reveal is that this is a curved (1800R) display with a QD-OLED panel featuring a 3440x1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio).





We've seen quite a few OLED monitors get released over the past year, which means Porsche Design and AOC are facing stiffer competition than they might otherwise have in past years. Be that as it may, from a specifications standpoint, there's a lot to like about the PD34. In addition to sporting a curved OLED screen, it also boasts a fast 240Hz refresh rate and a negligible 0.03ms response time.





It also gets exceptionally bright, especially for OLED, with a peak 1,000 nits brightness rating. That should help make HDR content pop, and to that end, the PD34 carries VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 designation. Additionally, AOC is claiming 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, and 99% of both the AdobeRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces. The display comes factory calibrated, too.





"This expansive colour gamut makes the PD34 suitable for both immersive gaming experiences and professional colour-critical work in fields such as graphic design and video editing," AOC says.





Other notable features include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, dual 8W speakers with DTS sound, RGB lighting, and a design that is inspired by Porsche.













"Its sleek profile and premium materials echo the sophistication found in Porsche interiors and exteriors. The 21:9 aspect ratio of the display evokes the wide, driver-focussed layout of a dashboard, while the monitor's controls are as intuitive and responsive as the centre console. The monitor's design further features a sandblasted aluminium cast stand, reminiscent of the steering wheel and wheel spokes of a 911, while the back side of the monitor is inspired by its radiator grille," AOC says.





Connectivity options are a mixed bag. The PD34 serves up two HDMI 2.1 ports (yay!) and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input (boo!), along with three USB 3.2 Type-A downstream ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with 65W power delivery, and a built in KVM switch.







