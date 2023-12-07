Porsche Design, AOC Release A 49-Inch Agon Pro OLED Gaming Monitor With A 240Hz Redline





Porsche Design has again teamed up with AOC (the display maker, not the politician) on a gaming display that's "as large as a windshield" and "where sports car aesthetics meet gaming innovation." The size of the display is only a slight exaggeration—it adds to a modest but growing pile of 49-inch ultrawide gaming displays, and it boasts a show-worthy design that's already won awards.





Two awards, to be exact—earlier this year (before it even launched), the Porsche Design | AOC Agon Pro PD49 curved gaming monitor earned both "iF Design Award 2023" and "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023" ribbons for its overall design, which includes a ginormous and "state-of-the-art" 49-inch QD-OLED panel.





Chest-thumping aside, this looks like a gorgeous display (based on the renders we've seen) with some impressive specs. Obviously the star of the show is the curved (1800R) 49-inch OLED panel. It features a 5120x1440 resolution for a 32:9 aspect ratio, and it can hit 240Hz for fast-action gaming. And being OLED, there's barely any response time to speak of at just 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG).







It also sports a 10-bit color depth and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space. The cherry on top is its ability to shine bright, which is not always a strength of OLED. According to the specs, it can achieve a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It's DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, too.















You probably don't spend a lot of time staring at the back of your monitor. Be that as it may, this one has an attractive backside that's inspired by the grill of a Porsche 911





"The design approach of the PD49 mirrors the intricate details of a Porsche sports car. The PD49’s sandblasted aluminum cast stand, reminiscent of the steering wheel and wheel spokes of a sports car, anchors the monitor with a sense of grandeur," Porsche Design explains.





As for the monitor's connectivity, it comes equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a single USB-C port with 90W power delivery, an RJ-45 input, and 3.5mm headphone and microphone jacks (one each). Also included are two 15W speakers with DTS Sound certification, and a built-in KVM switch so users can plug in multiple devices and control them simultaneously. That's an especially great amenity on an ultrawide monitor of this size, as it allows for easier double-QHD screen multitasking.



