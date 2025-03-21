Cherry, The Popular Keyboard Switch Maker, Unveils Its First Wireless Gaming Headset





Did you know computer peripheral-device maker Cherry AG, better known for its beloved Cherry MX and ML keyboard switches, makes gaming headsets? It does, and today the company announced the Cherry XTRFY H3 wireless gaming headset. For under $100, the model sits below the flagship H1 and mid-range H2, promising 53-millimeter dynamic drivers, game-optimized sound, 100-hour battery life, comfort for days, onboard EQ settings, plus the addition of a wireless USB dongle ideal for desktop connectivity.















A quick glance at the specs sheet suggests Cherry's new XTRFY H3 wireless headset might be a stormer, not just for the segment, but even among its own stablemates (that are all wired). Assuming the audio tuning builds on the exemplary performance of the H1, for example, the H3 should be in a good position to steal some sales away from mainstays like HyperX and Razer.





As the first wireless headset in Cherry's XTRFY portfolio, the H3 was developed in collaboration with professional esport athletes to ensure that comfort, sound, customization, and performance were give priority. Joakim Jansson, Cherry's head of product management described the H3 as the "complete package," adding that "it delivers the performance and precision that serious players need, while offering both a wireless dongle for low-latency gaming and Bluetooth connectivity. This makes it a great choice not just for gaming, but also for everyday use."













The 325-gram closed-back over-ear H3 has a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz and is easy to drive at 16 ohms (and sensitivity of 94dB). A detachable omnidirectional mic is included for voice chats. Cherry recommends gamers use Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for mobile gaming or when they're on the go, but a USB-A wireless dongle is included for lag-free desktop or console sessions.





Controls are all physical, although it's odd that for a Bluetooth device, there are no track forward/backward and play-pause controls, just power, volume, mute, and EQ switcher buttons, plus a dongle-Bluetooth toggle.





Cherry claims the H3 can go 100 hours before needing to recharge (with the included 2-meter-long USB-C to USB-A charging cable).



