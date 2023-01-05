HyperX Unveils New Gaming Peripherals And 3D Printed Keycaps To Spruce Up Your Desk





Next there's the update to the HyperX Haste mouse lineup, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 and Haste 2 Wireless. These two mice look to be a solid follow-ups to an already capable interface device option that HyperX has had on the market. The Haste 2 has a new design, new HyperX branded dust-proof switches, and a 26K DPI sensor.







The switches can support up to 100 million clicks, according to HyperX. These mice are lightweight, with the wireless weighing only 61 grams, and the wired checking in at a mere 53 grams. Of course, what is a gaming peripheral without RGB? So that's available through the Ngenuity app. They will come in black or white, and the wireless MSRP is $79.99 while the wired is $59.99. The mice will be available in April of this year.



Image of Some of the HX3D Keycaps HyperX may offer Image of Some of the HX3D Keycaps HyperX may offer

HyperX HX3D Sizzle Reel Video