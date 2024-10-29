PNY's New XLR8 DDR5 Memory Juggles Both AMD EXPO And Intel XMP Profiles





We've talked a lot about CUDIMMs , or Clock Unbuffered Dual Inline Memory Modules over the past week or so, but that's not the only development in memory. In what we hope becomes a trend, memory makers are starting to implement both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP profiles on the same DDR5 kits, with PNY the latest to do so with its newest XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X kits.





Intel XMP, or Extreme Memory Profiles, is pretty much exactly as it sounds—a set of profiles with preconfigured memory settings, typically to run your RAM at overclocked speeds. These profiles are validated by the memory maker, so in theory, there's little to no fuss on the part of the end user to hit a memory kit's rated speed and latencies.







More recently, AMD introduced EXPO , or Extended Profiles for Overclocking, which is essentially its own version of XMP. Of course, AMD platforms typically support pulling settings from XMP profiles, but given the Intel branding, it's understandable that AMD would want its own equivalent.





Your best bet when buying RAM for your system is to shop Intel XMP-supported sticks for your Intel build and/or AMD EXPO kits for your AMD build. But why choose when you can have both? Enter kits like PNY's newest RAM.













"PNY has conducted extensive testing of these new DDR5 modules with motherboard partners, including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI, to guarantee maximum compatibility and make extreme overclocking possible. With support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO in each module, gamers and enthusiasts can achieve extreme overclocking right out of the box, without worrying about system compatibility," PNY explains.





TeamGroup announced the same kind of thing last month, with a whole bunch of kits supporting both profile types, and at speeds of up to DDR5-8000. In comparison, PNY is taking a more conservative approach at the outset, with speeds topping out at DDR5-6400. Your speed options also depend on whether you opt for a kit with or without RGB lighting.





Here's a look at the initial lineup...