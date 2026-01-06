PNY Debuts Slim 2-Slot RTX 5080, 5070 Ti & 5070 GPUs For SFF Gaming PCs









These are true 2-slot cards, too, as opposed to 2.5-slot designs that encroach on a third expansion slot. Wider cards are not as big of a headache as they once were, as today's motherboards do a good job of integrating components that, in early years, may have required an add-in card. For example, discrete sound cards and NICs have largely bent the knee to onboard audio and integrated ethernet and Wi-Fi. Thanks to advancements in CPU performance, it's nowhere near as important today to offload sound processing to a dedicated card as it was in years past. Still, it's nice to have the option of going with a skinnier card for smaller builds with tighter confines.





"Built on NVIDIA’s reference design and enhanced with PNY’s superior thermal solutions, these graphics cards pack the full power of NVIDIA’s RTX 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070 GPU models into a much smaller footprint. Perfect for mATX motherboard configurations – these cards are the ideal choice for creators, gamers, and AI-PC enthusiasts who demand high-end performance in limited-space environments," PNY pitches.













Each of the three models features two 120mm cooling fans, a "massive" vapor chamber, and aluminum backplate. According to PNY, the fans are ultra-quiet while still providing enough air movement to chill these GPUs in a slim profile.





While PNY says they're built on NVIDIA's reference blueprints, it's also offering OC variants. Starting at the top, the GeForce RTX 5080 Slim is configured to a 2.295MHz base clock and 2,617MHz boost clock, which are the same as reference, whereas the OC model can boost to 2,730MHz. Both versions measure 11.8 x 5.9 x 1.6 inches (300 x 150 x 40 millimeters).





The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Slim, meanwhile, sticks to reference base (2,295MHz) and boost (2,452MHz) clocks as well, with an OC model capable of ramping up to 2,572MHz. These cards measure 11.4 x 5.9 x 1.6 inches (290 x 150 x 40 millimeters).





Finally, the GeForce RTX 5070 Slim has a 2,325MHz base clock and 2,512MHz boost clock, while the OC models revs up to 2,587MHz. These ones measure 11.4 x 5 x 1.6 inches (290 x 128 x 40 millimeters).













Pricing has not yet been announced, though PNY says they'll be offered next month at Amazon, Best Buy, and at other online retailers.