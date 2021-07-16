PNY Launches High-Endurance LX SSD Series Certified For Chia Crypto Mining
As mentioned, Chia is a proof of space and time cryptocurrency, which relies on unused storage on drives to be used for “plotting.” Plotting is a write-intensive process that records hashes which are then compared to a challenge broadcast by the blockchain. Therefore, as PNY explains, “a desirable SSD for plotting has high sustained write bandwidth and endurance (TBW, or terabytes written),” was previously only seen on enterprise-class SSDs.
Though these are quite high TBW numbers, it is interesting that this launch follows PNY significantly slashing its TBW numbers on other products. For example, in June, we noted that five SSD SKUs in the XLR8 CS3030 family had their TBW rate cut up to 80%. However, PNY claimed that this was due to the NAND shortage, but the timing is suspect.
Whether PNY intentionally fuddled some numbers on other products to make room for and launch this product, it should be good for Chia farmers, nonetheless. Hopefully, this will also help to keep the farmers away from regular consumer SSDs in the near future. Whatever the case, let us know what you think of companies catering to the miners in the comments below.