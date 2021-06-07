PNY Slashes SSD Endurance Rating By Up To 80 Percent Due To Chia Crypto Mining Mania





Is cryptocurrency mining the reason why we can't have nice things? You could make that argument in some instances, even with solid state drives (SSDs). Case in point, PNY has significantly reduced the endurance rating on its high-performance XLR8 CS3030 SSD family, and by extension, potentially slashed the warranty period.





That's because when it comes to SSD warranties, most manufacturers (including PNY) typically guarantee a drive for a set period of time or when a certain write threshold has been reached (labeled as terabytes written, or TBW), whichever occurs first. For most people, it is the former. But for people who mine Chia, which taps into unused storage space , the latter happens much faster.





PNY offers several capacity options for its XLR8 CS3030 line, including 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and a newer 4TB model. These are PCI Express 3.0 offerings rated to deliver up to 3,500MB/s of sequential read performance and 3,100MB/s of sequential performance, depending on the SKU. Those are fast speeds for PCIe 3.0—to put it into perspective, the best performing SATA-based SSDs typically top out at around 580MB/s.





The warranty period for each SKU runs five years or until the endurance rating is met, which PNY recently slashed by up to almost 80 percent. Here's how it now shakes out...