SSDs And Hard Drives Could Be The Next Big Shortage If This Cryptocurrency Takes Off





As of late, there has been a run on graphics cards due to cryptocurrency miners looking to cash in on mining for whatever coin that is the new hotness on the market. However, the next crypto-driven shortage could very well be hard drives and SSDs with a new breed of cryptocurrencies that operate by "proof of space" and time using available drive storage space. While this is not necessarily a new idea, the technology has begun to take off and it seems will likely begin to spread worldwide.

In 2014, the pioneer of proof of space, also known as proof of capacity, was Burstcoin, created by an anonymous developer and now managed by several groups. They describe proof-of-capacity as an “energy efficient alternative to the proof-of-work model” that utilizes the space on one’s storage drive to save hash functions for later use in the mining process. Since the creation of Burstcoin, or Burst, there have been several implementations of proof of space, but a new coin called Chia that also employs the tech is taking off in China.

Though not officially listed for public trading, Chia coin has spurred Chinese crypto-miners into buying up HDD s and SSDs. According to reports from HKEPC , HDDs ranging from 4TB to 18TB have been bought out, driving prices up anywhere from HK$200 to HK$600 ($25 to $77). SSDs, on the other hand, are not great for mining as they would require many read and write cycles, shortening their lifespan, but panic buying of SSDs has already begun regardless.





Chia has a 'green paper' instead of a white paper to show how eco-friendly they are.

