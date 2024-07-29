PlayStation VR2 Gets A Big And Rare $200 Discount Ahead Of Steam PC Support







Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset (PS VR2) just got a huge discount that sees it fall to an all-time low price. Moreover, the timely deal arrives just a little over a week away from the arrival of a $59.99 adapter that will enable support on gaming PCs via Steam. The current discount more than makes up for the cost of the adapter when it goes on sale next week (August 7th).





PlayStation VR2 is marked down to $349 at Amazon (37% off), which is a pretty big $200 discount over the MSRP. You can also find it for the same price at Walmart, if you prefer. It will be interesting to see if this turns into a permanent price cut, though Amazon has it listed as a "limited time deal."





PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for a deep $200.99 discount—it's on sale for $399 at Amazon (down from $599.99).













Whether in standalone or bundle form, the base hardware includes the PS VR2 headset, two controllers with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, some wired earbuds, cables, and documentation. The headset itself features dual OLED displays with a 2000x2040 resolution per eyeball and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.





Other features include an adjustable lens, 110-degree field of view (FoV), a six-axis motion system (three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerometer), an IR promixity sensor, four embedded cameras for headset and controller tracking, vibration feedback in the headset, a built-in microphone, a stereo headphone jack, and USB-C connectivity.



