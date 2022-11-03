PlayStation VR2 Launches In February And Will Cost More Than A PS5 Console





The wait for Sony to release its much-anticipated PlayStation VR2 headset to retail is winding down, though it will still be a few months before it lands on store shelves. In a blog post, Sony announced the PSVR 2 will launch on February 22, 2023, as will the optional PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station. However, even without the charging station, you're looking at paying more for the VR headset than the required PlayStation 5 console.





Official pricing for the PlayStation VR2 has been set at $549.99 (€599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980), compared to $499.99 for a PS5 console with disc drive (the Digital Edition that lacks a Blu-ray drive costs $399.99).





For reference, the first-gen PSVR for the PlayStation 4 launched at $399.99 and has since dropped to $199.99. So gamers are looking at a $150 price increase over the original MSRP of the first-gen model, and $350 over the going rate.





Some gamers will undoubtedly scoff at the comparatively high price tag, though to be fair, the PSVR 2 is a major upgrade over its predecessor. It rocks an OLED screen with a 2000x2040 resolution per eyeball, along with up to a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming, 110-degree field of view, and support for 4K HDR. It also offers 3D audio, four cameras for headset and controller tracking, an IR camera for eye tracking, vibration feedback, and an adjustable lens.





"We’ve created the PS VR2 headset with comfort in mind, in a slightly slimmer and lighter design compared to our previous headset. We’ve also included an integrated vent for extra air flow, and a lens adjustment dial for a more customized feel. We hope players will enjoy this new design," Sony explains.













The $549.99 PSVR 2 kit comes with the headset, two PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. Sony will also offer a $599.99 bundle that includes a PS Store voucher for Horizon Call of the Mountain. Meanwhile, the optional Sense controller charging station will cost $49.99 (€49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480).



