Sony's PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter Arrives In August But Will It Be Worth It?
As a current owner of Sony's PlayStation VR2, I have mixed feelings about this device. On the surface, it has a lot of great features and looks great when gaming. Unfortunately, a fairly limited game library for it on the PlayStation 5 has left playability wanting. Fast forward to now, however, and Sony has announced a PlayStation VR2 PC adapter, which could be a game changer.
This will effectively add thousands of games that are currently available on Steam as VR titles instantly to the repertoire of the PlayStation VR2. The PC Adapter will retail for $59.99, and be available on August 7th. Sony also states that you will need a compatible DisplayPort 1.4 cable to properly connect it to your PC and VR2 headset.
While that sounds great, there are various features that will not translate over and a few caveats to be aware of. First, you'll need a modestly powerful PC to run the VR2, Sony recommends an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT to get the party started. An Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2) or later is also at a minimum, together with 8GB of RAM.
Some of the key features that I enjoy when using the VR2 on the PlayStation 5 will be missing. Primary amongst them is HDR support, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback. Rumble will work, but the more varied haptics will not when using the PC Adapter for VR2. Sony states that the high-fidelity visuals and 4K resolution and finger force detection will work, however.
While that list of missing features are some of my favorites when using the VR2 headset, it still remains a competent device with its other accolades intact. One complaint I have about the VR2 is that it does feel like a fairly clunky device, with a large footprint and the attached cables making it cumbersome to use. After using wireless devices such as the Meta Quest, being tethered to the headset is a drawback.
The popularity of the PlayStation VR2 has waned significantly due to a perceived lack of new titles, so this VR2 PC Adapter will surely add some excitement back into the mix.
