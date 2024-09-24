PlayStation State Of Play Is Today: How To Watch And What To Expect





This is shaping up to be a busy month for Sony. First, it introduced an upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console with a beefier GPU for faster performance and crisper visuals (including ray-traced gaming), then it followed that up with a retro-themed 30th anniversary collection that includes a PS5 Pro bundle. Now it's getting ready to host another State of Play event.





State of Play event kicks off today (Tuesday, September 24, 2024) at 3PM PT / 6PM ET. It will be broadcast in English and Japanese on YouTube, which we've embedded below so you're welcome to stay right here, as well as on Sony's

Sony's nextkicks off today (Tuesday, September 24, 2024) at. It will be broadcast in English and Japanese on YouTube, which we've embedded below so you're welcome to stay right here, as well as on Sony's PlayStation Twitch channel if you prefer. Either way, you're looking at a "30+ minute show," Sony says.









As to what you can expect during the show, Sony is promising "news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios from around the world." Beyond that nugget, Sony hasn't revealed any specifics.





That said, one of the big highlights of Sony's State of Play event in May was the announcement of Astro Bot for the PS5, which released earlier this month to much fanfare and rave reviews . It's the third game in the Astro Bot series and it currently sits with an impressive 94 score on Metacritic, which is based on 130 'critic' reviews. Actual users are in agreement, with the gaming scoring 9.4 out of 2,833 user reviews.





While nothing specific is confirmed, fans are hoping the show will see a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster announced, as well as a Days Gone remaster for the PS5. And beyond remasters and remakes, fans are hopeful that the show will a Ghost of Tsushima 2 reveal, given the massive success of the original game that launched four years ago and went on to win numerous gaming awards.





We'll find out soon enough, as the show is just hours away (at the time of this writing). Stay tuned, as we'll be recapping the highlights.

