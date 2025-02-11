CATEGORIES
home News

PlayStation Purges PSN Store Of AI Spam Games And Shovelware

by Alan VelascoTuesday, February 11, 2025, 10:17 AM EDT
playstation store delist slop hero
PlayStation has long had a problem with poor quality games flooding its digital storefront. These games often used incredibly low pricing or acted as vehicles for players to get easy trophies to generate sales. It’s a problem that gamers, game developers, and gaming journalists were more frequently complaining about, and it seems as if Sony might finally be taking the steps necessary to address it.

Several games that might be categorized as “spam” are now no longer listed for sale on the PlayStation Store. A rather prodigious participant in this activity, RandomSpin Games, has had the majority of its games catalog removed. This particular developer appeared to be using AI generated or heavily recycled game assets to release titles at an unprecedented pace, sometimes adding more than a game a month to the storefront.

playstation store delist slop body

This was a great move and a necessary one for both PlayStation and the hard-working developers that provide quality games for its platforms. The PS5 doesn’t exactly have the most intuitive or user friendly interface when it comes to sorting game content, especially newer titles that might not have the marketing budget to stand out from the crowd. The poor-quality releases were beginning to drown out great gaming experiences, which is the last thing game developers need when the market is as tough to compete in as it is right now.

There’s still a lot more that PlayStation can do to make finding newer games better for its player base and developers. Updating the PS5’s user interface would be a good start, and providing meaningful curation for gamers should also be something the company takes into consideration. These two changes alone would make a big difference in enabling the discovery of smaller titles worthy of attention.

Of course, PlayStation isn’t the only platform facing this kind of problem. Now Nintendo needs to step up and do the same thing for the eShop.
Tags:  Sony, Gaming, PlayStation, PlayStation-4, nysesne, playstation-5
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment