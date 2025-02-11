PlayStation Purges PSN Store Of AI Spam Games And Shovelware
Several games that might be categorized as “spam” are now no longer listed for sale on the PlayStation Store. A rather prodigious participant in this activity, RandomSpin Games, has had the majority of its games catalog removed. This particular developer appeared to be using AI generated or heavily recycled game assets to release titles at an unprecedented pace, sometimes adding more than a game a month to the storefront.
This was a great move and a necessary one for both PlayStation and the hard-working developers that provide quality games for its platforms. The PS5 doesn’t exactly have the most intuitive or user friendly interface when it comes to sorting game content, especially newer titles that might not have the marketing budget to stand out from the crowd. The poor-quality releases were beginning to drown out great gaming experiences, which is the last thing game developers need when the market is as tough to compete in as it is right now.
There’s still a lot more that PlayStation can do to make finding newer games better for its player base and developers. Updating the PS5’s user interface would be a good start, and providing meaningful curation for gamers should also be something the company takes into consideration. These two changes alone would make a big difference in enabling the discovery of smaller titles worthy of attention.
Of course, PlayStation isn’t the only platform facing this kind of problem. Now Nintendo needs to step up and do the same thing for the eShop.