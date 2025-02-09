PlayStation Network Services Restored But Sony Still Leaves Gamers In The Dark





After what amounted to a daylong outage across the globe, all PlayStation Network services are now back up and running. Sony confirmed as much in a mea culpa posted to X/Twitter from its official Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) account, but both the explanation for the outage and the compensation offered have left gamers wanting.





Reports of issues with PlayStation Network services began on Friday evening around 6:00pm ET, about the time a person might return home from work during a typical 9-5 workday. The outage lingered for several hours before Sony finally acknowledged the situation, stating on X/Twitter , "We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN." The post directed users to Sony's PlayStation Network status dashboard.





That was the extent of Sony's acknowledgement—it didn't explain why all PlayStation Network services were down or provide an ETA on when they might be restored. Then as the evening and nighttime hours passed, Sony's subsequent silence became deafening, until finally Sony was able to resolve the issue nearly 24 hours later.





So, what happened? Great question, and Sony's follow-up post announcing full services restoration offers little in the way of an explanation.









"Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service," Sony posted on X/Twitter.





The five-day service extension has been met with mixed reactions from gamers . On one hand, it was only a one-day outage, which is not the end of the world. However, it's still one of the longest outages to date for the PlayStation Network, and it was made all the more frustrating by the lack of communication, other than the initial acknowledgement after several hours had passed.





Gamers also questioned the point of a five-day service extension when all it really does is slightly delay the next monthly subscription payment.





"Honestly, I'm more made for the silence you guys kept. Is not professional. And 5 free days looks like you are making fun of us players," a user wrote in response to Sony's explanation.





Therein lies the bigger issue here, which is that nobody knows what the hell an "operational issue" entails in this context. Initial (and continued) speculation is that Sony could have been hacked in a situation somewhat reminiscent of the notorious 2011 outage that saw Sony's services stay dark for 23 days. At the time, Sony blamed an "external intrusion" on the outage, which is different wording than this go-round.



