PlayStation Head Jim Ryan Levels-Up To Retirement After Nearly 30 Years At Sony
Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan has announced he will retire in March 2024. In an open letter from Ryan, he expressed his gratitude and pride in what the company had been able to achieve during his tenure.
Ryan remarked that he did not decide to retire lightly after being with the company for nearly 30 years. He pointed out that the job had made it increasingly hard to balance his home life in the UK and his job in the United States as the driving reason behind his decision. In his open letter, Ryan said he was humbled at having the opportunity to lead a company that had been able to touch millions of lives. Under his leadership, Sony surpassed a phenomenal milestone when it reached 40 million PlayStation 5 console sales.
Phil Spencer sent well wishes to Ryan via X/Twitter, remarking, "Jim Ryan has been a great contributor to our industry and a fierce leader for PlayStation. I wish him the best in what he does next. Thank you for all you've done for the community over the last 30 years, Jim."
Ryan joined Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, which was then Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SIEE), in 1994. Since then, he has held various senior positions, including President of SIEE, Head of Global Sales and Marketing at SIE, and Deputy President of SIE since 2018, before being named SIE President and CEO.
"Jim Ryan has been an inspirational leader throughout his entire period with us, but never more so than in overseeing the launch of PlayStation 5 in the midst of the global COVID pandemic," remarked Kenichiro Yoshida. "I'm immensely grateful to Jim for all his achievements. Respecting Jim's decision to finish his long career at Sony leaves me with an important decision regarding his succession given the significance of the Game & Network Services business."
Sony has also announced Sony Group Corporation President, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totki will support Ryan's transition over the coming months. Totiki, who will be appointed Interim CEO of SIE effective October 2023, will work closely with CEO Kenchiro Yoshida and the rest of the management team of SIE to help "define the next chapter of PlayStation's future, including the succession of the SIE CEO role."
Totoki remarked in a press release, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Jim Ryan for his outstanding achievements and contributions over his 30-year career at Sony, including the great success of launching the PlayStation 5." He concluded, "I am also looking forward to creating the exciting future of PlayStation and the game industry together with everyone at SIE and its business partners."
As Ryan prepares for his much-deserved retirement, we all at HotHardware wish him the best in the next chapter of his life.