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PlayStation CEO Defends PC Port Strategy As Insider Leak Claims Otherwise

by Chris HarperFriday, June 19, 2026, 02:54 PM EDT
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There's been an interesting development in the story surrounding PlayStation games coming to PC. The short story is, executives seem to be contradicting each other on whether or not the practice will continue. Most recently, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino stated that while multiplayer titles will continue to launch cross-platform, single-player releases will only be considered "if releasing on PC can maximize the gaming experience."

The problem with this statement is that it's rather ambiguous, leaving the door open for PlayStation to change its mind on a case-by-case basis. But according to prominent industry insider Jason Schreier and CEO of the Studio Business Group, Hermen Hulst, it's a lot more clear-cut than that. Hermen Hulst stated outright that single-player PlayStation games will remain PlayStation-exclusive, and a recent Resetera post by Schreier claimed that past PC releases didn't make enough money. A desire to avoid ballooning development costs and dilution of the PlayStation's branding is driving the decisions, and it's hard to argue the logic.

While many PC gamers enjoy the PlayStation Studios PC ports, it's telling that Sony ships them after a substantial delay versus the console release and that Sony views them as not profitable enough. While a simultaneous PC release may help with those sales figures, the additional incurred cost and development time ahead of release seems too steep to justify what Sony clearly views as a pyrrhic victory.

In that light, the decision from Rockstar Games to delay the PC release of GTA VI makes sense, but developers like Capcom have been reporting a majority of sales coming from PC. Unlike Sony and Rockstar, Capcom seems to be having no trouble with day-one ports of major games like Resident Evil Requiem. It's a shame that PlayStation-to-PC games haven't had the same success, but Sony's prior delayed release strategy may be more at fault for that than PC gamers themselves.
Tags:  Sony, PC gaming, (NASDAQ:SNE), playstation 5, playstation studios, console gaming
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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