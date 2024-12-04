AMD Teases Next-Gen Gaming And AI Launches At CES, What To Expect

Let's get right to the point with this one: AMD's SVP & GM of Computing & Graphics, Jack Huynh , tweeted yesterday that AMD will be holding a press event on Monday, January 6th next year. This is interesting, both because we largely know what AMD is going to show at the event, and also because it's a "media event" and not a keynote speech at the show.











Ryzen AI MAX 300 slide created by 新加坡妖王 on ChipHell forums.

In terms of discrete graphics cards, well, we have an idea there, too. AMD's likely to announce one or both of a Radeon RX 8600 and Radeon RX 8800. Why do we feel confident in saying that? Because AMD's ROCm compute library was recently updated with specific definitions explicitly naming those products. The Radeon RX 8600 is apparently gfx1200, while gfx1201 is the Radeon RX 8800.



