ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Preorder & Pricing Details Break Cover





Anyone who is eagerly anticipating the launch of the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X or ROG Xbox Ally will soon get a chance to place a preorder, assuming a fresh leak turns out to be accurate. If so, you can expect preorders to commence on August 20, 2025, which is the start of this year's Gamescom event that runs through August 24, 2025.





Bear in mind that this is unofficial information, albeit plausible. ASUS and Microsoft announced the Xbox-themed handhelds last month following weeks of leaks, rumors, and teasers, and while the specifications of both devices came into view, there hasn't been any concrete information on when they will launch or how much they will cost.





Instead, Microsoft at time said it would begin accepting preorders "soon," followed by a release tome this holiday season in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with more markets to follow.





That's the last official word we received on the matter. Unofficially, however, leaker billbil-kun (@billbil_kun on X) told Dealabs that both handhelds will be showcased (and playable) at Gamescom, at which point preorders will open up, followed by a release sometime in October.





He also revealed supposed pricing, saying the ROG Xbox Ally X will cost €899 and while the less powerful ROG Xbox Ally will run €599.





A straight conversion to U.S. currency would put those prices at around $1,035 and $687, though that's not how product launches typically work from one territory to another. Instead, the site says to expect U.S. pricing to land at $899 for the ROG Xbox Ally X and $599 for the ROG Xbox Ally. That would be a best-case scenario, assuming the European pricing is accurate.









As for the specs, we already know that both systems feature a 7-inch IPS display with 1920x1080 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and AMD FreeSync Premium certification. Additionally, both sport Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity.





The core hardware is where the systems diverge, however. To that end, the ROG Xbox Ally X wields an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor consisting of an 8-core/16-thread configuration, 16 GPU cores, and LPDDR5X-8000 memory support, same as the regular Ryzen Z2 Extreme. What's different about the 'AI' variant is a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) with 50 TOPS of peak AI horsepower.





Other specs include 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, a 1TB M.2 2280 solid state drive, and 80Wh battery. For the I/O, it sports 1x USB4 (DisplayPort 2.1 / Thunderbolt 4 / Power Delivery 3.0), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 2.1, Power Delivery 3.0), a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.













The regular ROG Xbox Ally downgrades the chip to a Ryzen Z2 A (4C/8T, 2.8GHZ to 3.8GHz, 4MB of L3 cache, eight GPU cores, LPDDR5-6400 memory). It also reduces the RAM (16GB) and SSD (512GB) capacities, trades the USB4 port for a second USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and uses a 60Wh battery instead of 80Wh.





One other differentiator between the two handhelds is that the higher-end Xbox ROG Ally X is equipped with "impulse triggers for enhanced control," versus hall effect analog triggers on the non-X model.



