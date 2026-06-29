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PlayStation 5 Crushes Xbox In Single-Player AAA Game Sales, Analyst Claims

by Alan VelascoMonday, June 29, 2026, 10:48 AM EDT
ps5 single player sales better xbox hero
The current console generation has been dominated by Sony’s PlayStation 5, which has forced Microsoft’s Xbox gaming division to hit the reset button on its console gaming strategy. According to a video games analyst, this dominance has really shown up when it comes to sales of single-player experiences with AAA game developers finding far more success on the PS5 than the Xbox Series X|S.

Christoper Dring, co-founder of The Game Business, shared on the social media platform X that “a new AAA single-player game on console tends to do about 75% - 80% of its sales (at launch) on PlayStation vs Xbox.” That said, he does note that the disparity in sales isn’t quite as stark when it comes to online multiplayer games.

ps5 single player sales better xbox body

This gulf in sales shows why team Xbox has been shaking things up, including a change in leadership and returning to a strategy that leans on exclusives to entice gamers to jump into the Xbox ecosystem. This is especially true as the company is preparing to shift gears towards its next generation Project Helix console, which will offer gamers an experience that further meshes a console with a PC.

Righting the ship isn’t going to be an easy task, though. As with every other device maker, Microsoft is having to contend with the shortages in the storage and memory chip sectors that’s led to price hikes of its consoles. The company has announced that the Xbox Series X|S is getting yet another price increase in August, ranging from $100 to $150 depending on the storage configuration.

Anyone interested in an Xbox Series X or S should try and pick one up before the scheduled price increase. While Sony hasn’t announced an increase for the PS5, it won’t be surprising if Sony follows suit sooner rather than later. Check out the links below, which include a Series X model that's on sale.
Tags:  Sony, Xbox, playstation-5
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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