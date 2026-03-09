CATEGORIES
PlayStation 5 Modded Into A Linux Gaming PC Runs Ray-Traced GTA 5 Smooth As Silk

by Chris HarperMonday, March 09, 2026, 01:45 PM EDT
A modder has successfully shown off Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition running smoothly on the PlayStation 5 under Ubuntu Linux, with the CPU and GPU clocked up to 3.2GHz and 2GHz, respectively. Compared to the default CPU and GPU boost clocks, which peak at 3.5 GHz and 2.23 GHz, the frequencies used were actually lower than what's possible, but the game still ran at a nearly-locked 60 FPS as if it were running the console version. This can be attributed in part to the massive advances made for Linux gaming via Valve's Proton compatibility layer, which makes Windows games playable on Linux, and PlayStation 5s with the right firmware can be transformed into Linux gaming PCs.

Compared to Linux support on the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 (which was eventually blocked on the latter), things are nearly seamless on the PS5. Previously, operating systems besides the default PlayStation OS performed so poorly smooth gaming was rarely possible, if the games even ran at all. But now that consoles like PlayStation 5 are effectively x86 PCs, and Proton enables framerates comparable to Window, the situation has changed. At least, for homebrew developers or enthusiasts who enjoy modifying locked platforms. Most consumers would obviously opt for an unmodified PlayStation or regular old Windows PC. The success of this project also relied on AMD's Linux GPU driver stack, since there is no official driver for the PlayStation 5's custom SoC.

In a way, this project also shows some of the potential of the PlayStation 6. Should Sony offer feature parity with the Xbox's Project Helix PC-console hybrid, we may see a PlayStation 6 with out-of-the-box Linux support. Considering Sony's recent move away from PC ports and adherence to the console exclusivity model though, this seems unlikely. The Steam Machine is more likely to serve as Project Helix's closest direct competitor, with the PlayStation rehashing the console's walled garden model.
