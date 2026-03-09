PlayStation 5 Modded Into A Linux Gaming PC Runs Ray-Traced GTA 5 Smooth As Silk
Compared to Linux support on the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 (which was eventually blocked on the latter), things are nearly seamless on the PS5. Previously, operating systems besides the default PlayStation OS performed so poorly smooth gaming was rarely possible, if the games even ran at all. But now that consoles like PlayStation 5 are effectively x86 PCs, and Proton enables framerates comparable to Window, the situation has changed. At least, for homebrew developers or enthusiasts who enjoy modifying locked platforms. Most consumers would obviously opt for an unmodified PlayStation or regular old Windows PC. The success of this project also relied on AMD's Linux GPU driver stack, since there is no official driver for the PlayStation 5's custom SoC.
In a way, this project also shows some of the potential of the PlayStation 6. Should Sony offer feature parity with the Xbox's Project Helix PC-console hybrid, we may see a PlayStation 6 with out-of-the-box Linux support. Considering Sony's recent move away from PC ports and adherence to the console exclusivity model though, this seems unlikely. The Steam Machine is more likely to serve as Project Helix's closest direct competitor, with the PlayStation rehashing the console's walled garden model.
I ported Linux to the PS5 and turned it into a Steam Machine. Running GTA 5 Enhanced with Ray Tracing. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aMbT0PQ1dS— Andy Nguyen (@theflow0) March 6, 2026