How To Play Far Cry 5 For Free This Weekend While You Wait For Far Cry 6





All weekend long—and even a little bit longer, actually—you can fire up Far Cry 5 and play the entire game for free, if you so desire. For anyone who has missed out on the latest installment in the popular Far Cry franchise, now is your chance to visit the title at absolutely no cost, before Ubisoft releases Far Cry 6 next month.





The free period starts on Thursday, August 6, and runs through Monday, August 9. So it's a very long weekend of free play. You can even preload the game ahead of time, so that you are ready to jump right in once the free period unlocks.

When Far Cry 5 Will Be Free To Play

Exactly when that is depends on your platform of choice—it's available on PC through both the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and on Google Stadia, and on multiple consoles, including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Start times for the Far Cry 5 free play period varies by platform. Here's how it shakes out...

Epic Games Store: 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET

6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET Ubisoft Connect: 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET

10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET Google Stadia: 10:00 am PT / 1:00 ET

10:00 am PT / 1:00 ET PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET

12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One: 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET The free period ends at 4:00 pm local time. So, you have plenty of time to run wild in Hope County, the fictional region of Montana that serves as the setting. And if an extended weekend is just not long enough, you can buy the game at a deep discount... Far Cry 5 at Epic Games Store: $11.99 (down from $59.99)

$11.99 (down from $59.99) Far Cry 5 at Ubisoft Store: $12 (down from $59.99)

$12 (down from $59.99) Far Cry 5 at PlayStation Store: $11.99 (down from $59.99)

$11.99 (down from $59.99) Far Cry 5 at Microsoft Store: $8.99 (down from $59.99) There are discounts available on more expansive editions too, like the Gold Edition, which adds some DLC to the mix (Season Pass and Deluxe Pack).



Far Cry 6 Releases October 7, 2021





The free period arrives a month ahead of when Far Cry 6 releases , which is due out on October 7, 2021. Far Cry 6 brings Giancarlo Esposito into the fold. He's the actor who is perhaps best know for playing his roles brilliantly in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian.





In the next installment, players will assume the role of Dani Royas, a "native Yaran and military dropout desperately trying to flee their home country." Esposito, meanwhile, plays the role of an oppressive dictator. Ubisosoft says players will have access to an "arsenal of devastating makeshift weapons" as well as animal companions.



