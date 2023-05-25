Planning To Play The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum? Download These GPU Drivers First





Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA have all released new graphics drivers with support for the new action-adventure game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The game takes place during the events of the movie Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, following Gollum on his journey to find The One Ring. The game is an action-adventure title featuring story-driven stealth gameplay.

According to NVIDIA benchmarks, the new update provides up to 170 FPS on an RTX 4090 in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, running at 4K max settings with RT enabled and DLSS + DLSS 3 frame generation turned on. The new driver update adds new AI optimizations for developers, that improve the training time of AI networks and improves deployment times on Windows 11 systems sporting RTX GPUs. The new update also includes two bug fixes, including stability improvements in Age of Wonders 4, and a NVIDIA Ansel & Freestyle functionality fix for Bus Simulator 21.



