Pixel Fold Looks Stunning In First Official Reveal Ahead Of Google I/O Event
Google has officially announced its first foldable phone ahead of its Google I/O 2023 event. In true Star Wars fashion, the company showed images of its upcoming Pixel Fold in a YouTube video titled "May The Fold Be With You."
The Pixel Fold has been rumored for some time, with many thinking it would be released last year. But as I/O 2022 came and went, the foldable smartphone was still nowhere to be seen. Well, that has all changed as Google has made the launch of the Pixel Fold official in a teaser video on YouTube.
Reports from CNBC last month stated the Pixel Fold will sport a 5.8-inch closed external screen and will unfold to reveal a 7.6-inch tablet-style screen. It is expected to house a Google Tensor G2 processor and will have "the most durable hinge on a foldable."
The inner screen of the Fold does not appear to go edge-to-edge, but rather has a slim bezel around it. The teaser images also seem to show Android widgets and user interface elements that are optimized for the larger screen.
In terms of pricing, the foldable device will not come cheap. It is expected to have a starting price of over $1700. This is in line with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which launched with a starting price of $1799.
The company has yet to unveil any official specs for the Pixel Fold, outside of the design that was revealed in the teaser video. The smartphone will open up in the same fashion as the Galaxy Z Fold and looks to have a camera bump similar to other Pixel devices.
More information about the Google Pixel Fold is expected to be revealed at Google's I/O 2023 event, which is scheduled for May 10, 2023. The event will be in-person but will have a limited live audience. It will kick off with the general Google keynote at 10am PT (1pm ET). Anyone interested in watching the live event can register on Google's website.