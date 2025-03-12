CATEGORIES
Pixel 9a Flaunts Its Front And Back In Unauthorized Video, Watch Here

by Aaron LeongWednesday, March 12, 2025, 10:29 AM EDT
Someone seems to have gotten their grubby hands on the Google Pixel 9a, showing off the full phone in a video in all its glory. The person in question also included a bonus video likely captured by the phone's camera as well. The Pixel 9a is believed to launch as early as this month or April, so it's possible for early test units to appear in the wild like this. But again, like all things of this sort, please take this information with a fair amount of apprehension.


Alexis Garza is a tech YouTuber who recently posted a Shorts video spotlighting an alleged Google Pixel 9a. Garza took the phone in public to a local wrestling match and from the video, you are given a clear view of practically the entire unit. All the rumors and early renders of the mid-budget phone seem to hold true in this case—from the twin cameras under the oblong camera island and solitary flash next to it against a flat rear panel, and the rounded corners, among others.

The video also reveals the bezel thickness in use; we think Google could've done better in this regard, although ultimately is down to personal preference. When compared against Garza's hand and the bag of snacks he's holding, the 9a seems to match previous estimations of size, i.e. 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm.

Garza also proceeds to film the wrestling match at 2x zoom on the main 48-megapixel camera and showing a sample clip of that. Video quality at this zoom level is merely okay, but granted, YouTube tends to crush image data. As such, the sample is not indicative of the true ability of the camera, although it gives you an idea of what to expect when you post to social media.

What strikes us as interesting is also the fact that Garza's channel is very small, with 4k+ subscribers. When someone in the comments asked how he was able to get his hands on the Pixel 9a, Garza simply said "through a follower." Apparently Googlers will leak to anybody nowadays.

On another another note, which do you prefer about Garza's coverage— the phone or the Lucha Libre match? Our vote is on the wrestlers.

Photo credit: tecnologiaconalexis (via YouTube)
