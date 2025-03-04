Pixel 9a FCC Filing Reveals Satellite Support And These Other Features





Google's mid-budget Pixel 9a will be officially announced soon (some say sooner than you think) and if a recent FCC (Federal Communications Commissions) filing is correct, the phone will sport a relatively major feature trickled down from the Pixel 9 flagships: satellite support. When the Tensor G4-powered phone goes on sale, it's expected to face tough competition from Samsung and Nothing













An FCC certification dated February 7 has revealed what likely is the Google Pixel 9a. While the three listed devices are creatively/cryptically named "Phone," their model numbers GXQ96, GTF7P, and G3Y12 strongly suggest that it is indeed the Pixel 9a. Spec-hunters won't find much to glean from the listing, but the documents do specify FCC-specific details, such as NFC, network support, Wi-FI 6E compatibility, and wireless charging.





An unexpected nugget seems to hint that the Pixel 9a (or at least model GTF7P) will also have satellite support just like its pricier siblings. If there's any doubt, an FCC label declaration clearly indicates "The satellite feature on this device must be turned off at all times while on board an aircraft by turning on airplane mode." Satellite support on Pixel phones allow users to contact emergency services outside of cellular or Wi-Fi range. The service available in the U.S. (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) and is free to use for the first two years after activation, and it's pretty likely the 9a will follow that same structure.





The Pixel 9a is believed to be powered by the latest Tensor G4 with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage, have a 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED, double cameras in the rear (48MP primary, 13MP ultrawide), and a 13MP selfie. The battery is supposedly larger than even the 9 Pro at 5,100mAh versus 4,700mAh.



