Pixel 9a Renders Reveal A Major Design Change To Google's Budget Phone
A new set of renders from Android Headlines (via OnLeaks) strengthens the likelihood that Google may be turning its next mid-budget A-series phone into an iPhone 7 Plus, complete with a nearly identical (but enlarged) pill-shaped camera island with the flash sitting to the right. With this unintentional/intentional homage plus the flat screen and a body with flat edges and rounded corners, Google's 9a might be its most iPhone-like design ever. Could this potentially mean Mountain View is considering moving away from its iconic horizontal camera bar moving forward?
It's also suggested that the Pixel 9a will come with Android 15, something the flagship Pixel 9 devices were supposed to have at launch, but didn't. Users can expect seven years of updates, which bodes well for future-proofing and those who intend on keeping their devices long-term.
The Pixel 9a's Tensor G4 could well be the last time Google uses a Samsung-designed SoC, as there are rumors that Google is working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) to work on its next Tensor-powered Pixel 10.
The leaker thinks that the specs will remain roughly the same as the Pixel 8a: same-sized 6.1-inch display, 8GB RAM and a sad 128GB of storage. Based on the renders (as well as previous leaks), the phone looks thicker. We think this is to better hide the camera system now that the raised hump is gone, as well as to house a larger battery. The Pixel 8a has a 4,492 mAh cell, so it'd be good to see something class-leading.
Pricing is, of course, speculative as this point, but many are expecting some kind of price increase. The 4a came in at $350, $450 for the 5a and 6a, followed by $500 for the 7a and 8a. With the 9a, Google may surprise us all by holding to a $500 MSRP. If it did, it's guaranteed to be a mid-range killer against the likes of the Samsung A-series and Nothing Phone (2a).
Photo credits: OnLeaks (via Android Headlines)