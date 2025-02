Google Pixel 9a Budget Phone Design And Specs Revealed In Huge Leak

The site said the Pixel 9a will have a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED panel, supporting HDR10+ content. It also says the display will have Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 1,800 nits brightness (2,700 nits peak for outdoor viewing). Power will come from a quad-core Tensor G4 processor complete with a Titan M2 security chip paired with 8GB DDR5X RAM (regardless of configuration) and meager 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, according to the leaked specs.

A German tech news outlet has claimed to obtain deeper details on the Google Pixel 9a, a lower mid-range phone. Among some highlights (to be taken with a grain of salt, as always) include twin cameras like the 8a but with a lower 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, Tensor G4 chip, and a possible $20 price hike to $520.A report by German tech publication WinFuture posted purported full specs of the Pixel 9a, which if accurate basically leaves nothing left to the imagination. Following earlier leaks revealing the 9a's specs (from a wireless cell provider spec sheet , no less), the site doubles down on what Google's next lower mid-budget phone will possess. The publication did not say what the source of their information is, merely stating it was "according to the technical data available to us."It's also said that Google will be going with a half-inch 48MP camera sensor working alongside a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. Over at the front, a 13MP unit serves as the selfie cam. We'll have to see what improvements Google has made to best the already solid imaging abilities of the Pixel 8a . Battery capacity gets a healthy jump to 5,100mAh (versus the 8a's 4,492mAh), although the report makes no mention of wired or wireless charging speeds.The site makes note of the construction of the phone, stating that the chassis is aluminum and with "wide display edges." While we would prefer thinner bezels, we're not surprised. The 8a also sported thicker bezels that differentiated itself from the flagship Pixel 8 lineup.The Pixel 9a will launch in four colorways, namely Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, and Iris. There's possibly a price bump this time to $520 for the base 128GB model (the 8a was able to stay under the $500 barrier), whereas the 256GB model would go for $625.Photo credit: WinFuture