This Pixel 7 Deal With Huge Trade-In Bonus And $200 Gift Card Is Too Good To Ignore

Amazon and Best Buy are engaged in a bit of a promo war at the moment, as it relates to the latest Pixel phones. Over on Amazon, you can score a $200 gift card when purchasing the Pixel 7 Pro starting $899, or a $100 gift card when buying the Pixel 7 starting at $599.

Pixel 7 Pro with $200 Gift Card



Pixel 7 with $100 Gift Card

The tricky part is navigating to the correct listings that specifically advertise the gift card offer. Otherwise, you end up with just the phone for the same price. We've taken the liberty of linking to each SKU (including the different color options) with the gift card included.

Best Buy Is Giving Away Gift Cards With A Pixel 7 Purchase Too, Plus Trade-In Credit

Best Buy is offering a $200 store gift card when buying the Pixel 7 Pro and $100 gift card with the Pixel 7 as well, but you can also trade in your existing smartphone for an additional savings of up to $700.







The actual trade-in value depends on your specific handset and its condition. That said, Apple devices are worth anywhere from $415 (iPhone XR) to $700 (iPhone 12 Pro Max); Pixel devices are worth between $320 (Pixel 4 XL) to $500 (Pixel 6 Pro); and the trade-in value for Samsung phones ranges from $360 (Galaxy S20 5G) to $610 (Galaxy S22 Ultra).





Here are the listings on Best Buy...

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 128GB (Obsidian) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $599 at Best Buy

$599 at Best Buy Pixel 7 128GB (Lemongrass) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $599 at Best Buy

$599 at Best Buy Pixel 7 128GB (Snow) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $599 at Best Buy





$599 at Best Buy Pixel 7 256GB (Obsidian) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $699 at Best Buy

$699 at Best Buy Pixel 7 256GB (Lemongrass) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $699 at Best Buy

$699 at Best Buy Pixel 7 256GB (Snow) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $699 at Best Buy Best Buy's fine print notes that the gift card offer is valid through October 23, 2022 at 11:59pm PT and while supplies last. So you have until the end of the day on Sunday to take advantage of the promotion.

Best Buy's fine print notes that the gift card offer is valid through October 23, 2022 at 11:59pm PT and while supplies last. So you have until the end of the day on Sunday to take advantage of the promotion.







