This Pixel 7 Deal With Huge Trade-In Bonus And $200 Gift Card Is Too Good To Ignore
As we stated in our Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro review, Google's latest-generation flagship smartphone is refined in every way with solid performance all around, sharp and fast OLED displays, and the best camera experience around on a mobile handset. That last bit is especially an especially attractive point. Even better, you can score the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for a massive discount right now.
Amazon and Best Buy are engaged in a bit of a promo war at the moment, as it relates to the latest Pixel phones. Over on Amazon, you can score a $200 gift card when purchasing the Pixel 7 Pro starting $899, or a $100 gift card when buying the Pixel 7 starting at $599.
Score A $200 Or $100 Gift Card When Buying A Pixel 7 Pro Or Pixel 7 At Amazon
Pixel 7 Pro with $200 Gift Card
- Pixel 7 Pro 128GB (Obsidian) + $200 Amazon Gift Card: $899 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 Pro 128GB (Hazel) + $200 Amazon Gift Card: $899 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 Pro 128GB (Snow) + $200 Amazon Gift Card: $899 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 Pro 256GB (Obsidian) + $200 Amazon Gift Card: $999 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 Pro 256GB (Hazel) + $200 Amazon Gift Card: $999 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 Pro 256GB (Snow) + $200 Amazon Gift Card: $999 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 Pro 512GB (Obsidian) + $200 Amazon Gift Card: $1,099 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 Pro 512GB (Hazel) + $200 Amazon Gift Card: $1,099 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 Pro 512GB (Snow) + $200 Amazon Gift Card: $1,099 at Amazon
Pixel 7 with $100 Gift Card
- Pixel 7 128GB (Obsidian) + $100 Amazon Gift Card: $599 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 128GB (Lemongrass) + $100 Amazon Gift Card: $599 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 128GB (Snow) + $100 Amazon Gift Card: $599 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 256GB (Obsidian) + $100 Amazon Gift Card: $699 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 256GB (Lemongrass) + $100 Amazon Gift Card: $699 at Amazon
- Pixel 7 256GB (Snow) + $100 Amazon Gift Card: $699 at Amazon
The tricky part is navigating to the correct listings that specifically advertise the gift card offer. Otherwise, you end up with just the phone for the same price. We've taken the liberty of linking to each SKU (including the different color options) with the gift card included.
Best Buy Is Giving Away Gift Cards With A Pixel 7 Purchase Too, Plus Trade-In Credit
Best Buy is offering a $200 store gift card when buying the Pixel 7 Pro and $100 gift card with the Pixel 7 as well, but you can also trade in your existing smartphone for an additional savings of up to $700.
The actual trade-in value depends on your specific handset and its condition. That said, Apple devices are worth anywhere from $415 (iPhone XR) to $700 (iPhone 12 Pro Max); Pixel devices are worth between $320 (Pixel 4 XL) to $500 (Pixel 6 Pro); and the trade-in value for Samsung phones ranges from $360 (Galaxy S20 5G) to $610 (Galaxy S22 Ultra).
Here are the listings on Best Buy...
Pixel 7 Pro
- Pixel 7 Pro 128GB (Obsidian) + $200 Best Buy Gift Card: $899 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 Pro 128GB (Hazel) + $200 Best Buy Gift Card: $899 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 Pro 128GB (Snow) + $200 Best Buy Gift Card: $899 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 Pro 256GB (Obsidian) + $200 Best Buy Gift Card: $999 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 Pro 256GB (Hazel) + $200 Best Buy Gift Card: $999 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 Pro 256GB (Snow) + $200 Best Buy Gift Card: $999 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 Pro 512GB (Obsidian) + $200 Best Buy Gift Card: $1,099 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 Pro 512GB (Hazel) + $200 Best Buy Gift Card: $1,099 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 Pro 512GB (Snow) + $200 Best Buy Gift Card: $1,099 at Best Buy
Pixel 7
- Pixel 7 128GB (Obsidian) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $599 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 128GB (Lemongrass) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $599 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 128GB (Snow) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $599 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 256GB (Obsidian) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $699 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 256GB (Lemongrass) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $699 at Best Buy
- Pixel 7 256GB (Snow) + $100 Best Buy Gift Card: $699 at Best Buy