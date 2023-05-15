CATEGORIES
home News

Pixel 7 And 6 Owners Blame Google App For Massive Battery Drain And Overheating Issues

by Aaron LeongMonday, May 15, 2023, 12:40 PM EDT
hero P7
A deluge of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users are reporting high battery usage and overheating, which seems to be linked to the Google app after the latest May 2023 security update. Even worse, rolling back to older version of the app doesn't seem to fix the problem either.

The Pixel 6 and 7 lineup have been criticized for overheating issues, untimely firmware and security updates, and random bugs from said updates, among other things. Now, a new and growing problem has reared its ugly head, causing phones to overheat and drain their batteries faster than normal, which seem to be caused by a recent security update. 

An increasing number of Pixel 6 and 7 owners have hit the Google Support forums to voice their complaints, describing that after updating to the May 2023, their devices began showing the following similar symptoms:

  • Phones would get warm or even hot to the touch while idle and not plugged into a charger.
  • Battery life would decline as much as 20% per hour also while idle.
Upon digging into app usage data, a few users spotted the possible culprit being the Google app. Those that have tried backtracking to an older version of Google app or even factory-resetting their device(s) haven't found any success in correcting the problem, which leads us to believe that it may be a server-side fault. At this point however, no one knows exactly what's going on. Mountain View hasn't been very helpful in the support forums either, with customer support offering standard-issue troubleshooting methods that haven't worked.

So far, it seems like the new Pixel 7a isn't on the affected list. Google hasn't officially addressed the problem yet, but we hope that when they do, owners won't have to wait untill the June 2023 update for the fix. 
Tags:  overheating, battery-life, (nasdaq:goog), google-pixel-7-pro, google pixel 7, google pixel 6, google-pixel-7a
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment