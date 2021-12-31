Google Hits Pause On Major Pixel 6 Update To Fix This Annoying Flaw









In its most recent statement, Google states that it has identified a fix that will roll out in another software update that will more than likely be in late January. Again, this is not the news many Pixel owners were hoping for. Google went on to add that the January update would include all the fixes and improvements that were supposed to be sent in the December update.





For those who were lucky enough to receive the December update before it was paused, Google says that if you are experiencing mobile connectivity issues you can revert to the previous software version. If you want to try doing this you will need the Android Flash Tool ( flash.android.com ) and perform a factory reset. The company does recommend you to back up your phone before doing this. If you are not having the connectivity issue many others are having, then you will probably just want to leave things alone.