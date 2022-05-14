Pixel 6a Brings A Welcomed Fingerprint Sensor Change That We Wish Pixel 6 And 6 Pro Had
Google is preparing to launch the Pixel 6a, which reportedly features a new, better fingerprint sensor. While real-world, independent tests haven't been performed on the Pixel 6a's fingerprint sensor just yet, the hope is that it will perform more accurately than its predecessor.
Pixel fans were excited for the launch of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro late last year, but that enthusiasm was somewhat dampened for many who ran into issues with the fingerprint sensor on both of the smartphones. As users complained of the sensor being hit or miss, Google began sending out updates to try and fix the issues. While the patches and updates seemed to fix the issues for some, others report that the issues persist and have ditched the Pixel for another phone altogether.
It seems Google may have had enough of the fingerprint sensor woes in the 6 and 6 Pro itself. Rick Osterloh, the Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Google, confirmed during Google I/O 2022 that the Pixel 6a will indeed have a different in-display fingerprint sensor than what was used in the 6 and 6 Pro, according to Android Central.
Most high-end Android phones have opted to go with the in-display fingerprint sensor in order to provide a biometrically-secure method of unlocking a smartphone in a discrete way. The technology has made a lot of progress in speed and accuracy since it was first introduced, but can still be a bit finicky. Time will tell if the change in sensors for the Pixel 6a will provide better results than those in the 6 and 6 Pro.
The Pixel 6a is listed on Google's website as "Coming soon" and will have a starting price of $449. It will sport the same Google Tensor brains as the more expensive 6 Pro, which should provide for fast app launches and smooth browsing and web app performance.
As for the screen on the 6a, it is an FHD+ 60 Hz OLED. The battery is being touted as lasting over 24 hours, with up to 72 hours if you opt for the Extreme Battery Saver mode.
It will come with two cameras on the rear, a 12.2 MP wide and a 12 MP ultrawide, along with an 8 MP front camera. The phone is only showing one storage option as of right now of 128 GB.
If you are interested in knowing when the Pixel 6a goes on preorder with its new fingerprint sensor, you can signup on Google's website to be kept up to date.
Top Image Courtesy of Google