Google Asks Pixel 6 5G Owners Who Have Connectivity Issues To Help Test A Fix





The latest Google Pixel phones have provided many of its owners an aggravating few months since its launch. Many Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners experienced an issue with the under-the-screen fingerprint sensor . The sensor has been less than willing to work on a consistent basis and has been a point of contention for its owners and a fix was supposed to be included in a December update





Another issue some owners have been having is when it comes to connectivity when making phone calls. It seems that more than a few are experiencing a bad connection while trying to talk to someone, even though they are showing a solid signal from their phone carrier. Yet others are complaining that they are not getting a signal in many places they were before.



