CATEGORIES
home News

Pigeon Accused Of Being A Chinese Spy Is Free To Fly After 8 Months In Captivity

by Aaron LeongMonday, February 05, 2024, 09:57 AM EDT
hero pigeon 7974811 1920
A humble pigeon has been cleared off all suspicion of working as a spy for the Chinese Communist Party by Indian police. Even though it was revealed that the bird was a lost racing pigeon from Taiwan, it was only freed after spending eight months in captivity thanks from the help of concerned local citizens.

Press Trust of India recently reported on an unusual case of mistaken identify. About eight months ago, a pigeon was captured at the Pir Pau Jetty in Chembur, which is Mumbai's primary liquid chemical transfer port. What drew the attention of authorities were two metal rings tied around the bird's legs that had Chinese writings on them. Closer inspection indicated that there were little microchips embedded in the rings as well.

Mumbai police immediately placed the pigeon under custody fearing that it might an agent from the Chinese government secretly collecting vital information. The bird was sent to the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit veterinary hospital for observation and investigation. Ultimately, it was determined that the poor pigeon was an open-water racing bird from Taiwan, based on travel and location data retrieved from the microchips in the rings. The pigeon had somehow escaped from its cage and made a long journey to India. A homing pigeon, this is not.

In fact, the bird would've been freed sooner if not for the Mumbai police failing to inform the veterinary hospital that the bird was clear of all suspicion. Even as this was happening, hospital staff and PETA of India had also stepped in to lobby for the local authorities to release the animal.

The story is funny, but the India region has had its fair share of spy pigeon scares. In 2016, a winged animal was detained after it was found carrying a note that threatened Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later in 2020, a pink-painted pigeon believed to be a spy from Pakistan was captured as well, but this time it turned out that the bird belonged to a Pakistani fisherman.
Tags:  India, China, spying, pigeon
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment