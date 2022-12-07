CATEGORIES
home News

Phison's 8TB NVMe SSD Passes NASA's Rigorous Flight Test For Historic Moon Mission

by Paul LillyWednesday, December 07, 2022, 10:33 AM EDT
Phison banner showing a NASA-certified 8TB NVMe SSD in front of a space-themed background.
It's not just astronauts that undergo extensive training and testing before heading into space, the same goes for objects and electronics, including storage products. So it's understandable that Phison is celebrating that its 8TB M.2 NVMe solid state drive (SSD) is ready for liftoff after the drive earned its NASA Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL-6) certification.

This is part of a plan by Lonestar Data Holdings to plop a series of data centers on the Moon for off-site archival and edge processing services. The first of those will be sent up as a payload on Intuitive Machines' NOVA-C lander as part of NASA's Commercial Lunary Payload Services (CLPS) program.

To support the mission, Lonestar contracted Skycorp, a space logistics company, to oversee the qualification of the hardware infrastructure that will be built on the lunar surface. And in turn, Skycorp has chosen Phison's 8TB NVMe SSD for what's being described as an "historic first lunar data center mission."

"Space is in transition, and the use of quality commercial components in a space environment is often complicated," said Dennis Wingo, Skycorp CEO. "Phison has demonstrated not only the quality of their products, but their incredible product engineering support for our efforts."

Lonestar's Intuitive Machines Landers on the surface of the moon.
Source: Lonestar

On the surface, it might seem like sending a storage device to space is no big deal. But to operate and survive on the surface of the Moon, there's quite a bit of testing that takes place. The conditions in space are very different than on Earth, and so Phison's 8TB SSD had to prove it could withstand deep cryogenic temperatures and vacuum conditions found on the lunar surface, among other intensive tests. It also had to pass a series of stress and environmental tests simulating the launch on the SpaceX Falcon 9.

"After comprehensive testing and certification process, Phison is thrilled that our SSD technology has passed all the rigorous requirements for Lonestar’s upcoming Moon mission," said K.S. Pua, Phison CEO. "We are excited about playing a vital role on this important mission, and other future ones as we continue our foray into the new frontier. We also want to thank our outstanding customer, Lonestar, and partner, Skycorp, for helping to make this happen."

This isn't exactly new territory for Phison. It partnered with Skycorp a little over a year ago, which has been using elements of the company's 4TB SSD on the International Space Station (ISS), inside a RISC-V computer. The bump to 8TB is described as being a significant upgrade ahead of its trip to the Moon.

The lunar mission is scheduled for the second half of 2023.
Tags:  SSD, Storage, NASA, phison
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment