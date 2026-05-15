Perseverance Rover Captures Incredible Selfie While Exploring Mars’ Ancient Western Rim





NASA’s Perseverance rover has sent back another self-portrait from Mars (its sixth), captured at the farthest western point the mission has ever reached. The stunning composite image shows the rover perched on rugged terrain beyond Jezero Crater’s rim, offering both a visual milestone and critical scientific context for its ongoing exploration.





Perseverance captured this enhanced-color panorama of an area nicknamed “Arbot” on April 5 (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)



The location, dubbed “Lac de Charmes” by the science team, sits on the western rim of Jezero Crater, a region researchers call Mars’ Western Frontier. This marks Perseverance’s deepest push west since landing in February 2021 , as part of its fifth science campaign, a.k.a. the Northern Rim Campaign. The terrain here is challenging, featuring skyscraper-sized boulders and ancient geological formations that could hold clues about whether Mars once harbored life.





It took the rover about an hour to take all the images necessary to compile this selfie. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)



Katie Stack Morgan, Perseverance’s project scientist at NASA’s JPL said, “We took this image when the rover was in the ‘Wild West’ beyond the Jezero Crater rim, the farthest west we have been since we landed at Jezero a little over five years ago.”





The western rim is particularly exciting because it exposes some of the oldest rocks in the crater system, potentially dating back to when Mars still had lakes and possibly conditions suitable for microbial organisms.

Rover selfies aren’t just for show: they serve essential engineering and scientific purposes. Engineers use them to assess wear on the rover’s wheels, robotic arm , and other components after years of rough travel. Scientists also rely on the panoramic context these images provide to plan future drives and identify interesting rock targets for drilling and sampling. Perseverance is currently collecting core/rock samples that NASA hopes to return to Earth in the 2030s through the Mars Sample Return mission.





The selfie was assembled from 61 images taken on March 11 (or Sol 1,797 of the mission) over the course of an hour using the WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) cam mounted at the tip of Perseverance’s robotic arm. The resulting image shows the rover staring down at a rocky outcrop nicknamed “Arathusa,” which the rover had just abraded with its drill to expose fresh rock beneath.The rover is now approaching the equivalent of a marathon distance traveled on Mars, having covered over 28 kilometers since landing. Not bad for a craft with an original prime mission duration of one Mars year (687 Earth days).