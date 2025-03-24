Wild LED Display Tech Uses Nano Pixels To Achieve An Incredible 127,000 PPI





Did you read our explainer on display technologies ? If so, you'll already be well aware of the concept of PPI, or "pixels per inch," which is a more informative measure of "display resolution" than a static value like 1024×768. Typical PC monitors have PPI values in the 90-130 range, while smartphones go as high as 643 pixels per inch. This new display tech, developed at Zhejiang University in China, claims to reach 127,000 PPI.





Above: common display specs. Top: tiny TFT displays made with this new tech.



Near-infrared micro- and nano-PeLEDs. Source: Nature

One of the main reasons that the researchers elected to pursue this avenue of study was due to the way micro-LEDs lose efficiency as they get smaller. Typical mini- and micro-LEDs have relatively poor External Quantum Efficiency (EQE), which means they only produce a small amount of the energy they consume in photons, and this value gets worse as the LEDs get smaller—under 10% in the 1-micron range.







This chart shows pixel size versus efficiency for the new technology.

The efficiency of the new PeLEDs is impressive. Image: Zhejiang University