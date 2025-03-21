This Big Screen Samsung OLED TV For Under $1,000 Is Nearly 50% Off





Remember when buying an OLED TV came with the kind of sticker shock that would have you contemplating a second mortgage? Thankfully, OLED displays are far more affordable these days. They're still generally pricier than traditional LCD or even mini LED TVs, but we've reached a point where you score a big screen OLED for under a grand if you catch it on sale.





Samsung's 65-inch S85D OLED TV is discounted to $997.99 at Amazon (save $900) right now. That's nearly half off (47%) its MSRP, and while the full price is certainly bloated versus recent street pricing, this matches its all-time low price. A quick check of CamelCamelCamel, which tracking price histories on Amazon, shows it's generally been selling for around $1,350 for the past six months. Case in point,is discounted toright now. That's nearly half off (47%) its MSRP, and while the full price is certainly bloated versus recent street pricing, this matches its all-time low price. A quick check of CamelCamelCamel, which tracking price histories on Amazon, shows it's generally been selling for around $1,350 for the past six months.





The S85D series represents Samsung's entry-level OLED lineup, though don't let that designation put you off. It's still OLED, which is a premium display tech in and of itself. The display gurus at Rtings gave the S85D a high 8.7 rating for mixed usage, and an even higher 9.3 rating for video games thanks in part to its HDMI 2.1 bandwidth/features (4K/120Hz, VRR support, low input lag).





As you would expect, this is a 4K resolution TV with HDR support. It also features Dolby Atmos audio and runs Samsung's Tizen OS for smart chores.





The 65-inch size isn't the only one on sale. Have a look...













65-inch Samsung S90D OLED TV—it's on sale for $1,397.99 at Amazon (save $300). That's only $48 off its all-time low price, which it hit last December. If you want to go a little more premium in the OLED space and are willing to spend a bit more, then check out this—it's on sale for. That's only $48 off its all-time low price, which it hit last December.





Compared the S85D, the S90D steps up from a white OLED (WOLED) panel to a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED), at least in this size. According to Rtings, which gave this one a 9.0 mixed usage rating , Samsung employs QD-OLED on the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models in the S90D series, and WOLED for the 42-inch, 48-inch, and 83-inch variants.





You get a faster 144Hz refresh rate here (which applies to both the WOLED and QD-OLED variants), and in QD-OLED form, it's brighter than the S85D.





Here again, the different size options are on sale...