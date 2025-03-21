This Big Screen Samsung OLED TV For Under $1,000 Is Nearly 50% Off

Remember when buying an OLED TV came with the kind of sticker shock that would have you contemplating a second mortgage? Thankfully, OLED displays are far more affordable these days. They're still generally pricier than traditional LCD or even mini LED TVs, but we've reached a point where you score a big screen OLED for under a grand if you catch it on sale.
Case in point, Samsung's 65-inch S85D OLED TV
is discounted to $997.99 at Amazon (save $900)
right now. That's nearly half off (47%) its MSRP, and while the full price is certainly bloated versus recent street pricing, this matches its all-time low price. A quick check of CamelCamelCamel, which tracking price histories on Amazon, shows it's generally been selling for around $1,350 for the past six months.
The S85D series represents Samsung's entry-level OLED lineup, though don't let that designation put you off. It's still OLED, which is a premium display tech in and of itself. The display gurus at Rtings gave the S85D a high 8.7 rating
for mixed usage, and an even higher 9.3 rating for video games thanks in part to its HDMI 2.1 bandwidth/features (4K/120Hz, VRR support, low input lag).
As you would expect, this is a 4K resolution TV with HDR support. It also features Dolby Atmos audio and runs Samsung's Tizen OS for smart chores.
The 65-inch size isn't the only one on sale. Have a look...
The 65-inch and 83-inch stand out as particular strong values from our vantage point, though pricing looks pretty good across the board.
If you want to go a little more premium in the OLED space and are willing to spend a bit more, then check out this 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED TV
—it's on sale for $1,397.99 at Amazon (save $300)
. That's only $48 off its all-time low price, which it hit last December.
Compared the S85D, the S90D steps up from a white OLED (WOLED) panel to a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED), at least in this size. According to Rtings, which gave this one a 9.0 mixed usage rating
, Samsung employs QD-OLED on the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models in the S90D series, and WOLED for the 42-inch, 48-inch, and 83-inch variants.
You get a faster 144Hz refresh rate here (which applies to both the WOLED and QD-OLED variants), and in QD-OLED form, it's brighter than the S85D.
Here again, the different size options are on sale...
You can also find deals on Samsung's S95C (last generation) and S95D (current generation) OLED TVs, which are flagship models that ditch onboard input connectivity in favor of an external Slim One Connect Box. This enables a slimmer profile and potentially easier cable management with less clutter.
The S95C and S95D all use QD-OLED panels, while the S95C employs a matte screen to help with glare.