Perk Up To Delicious Savings Up To Half Off Coffee And Espresso Makers





I'm dating myself with this one, but a jingle that often pops up in my head is, "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup!" Of course, there are better coffee options out there, depending on what you're into. But it all starts with having something capable of brewing your favorite beans into a cup of pick-me-up. With that in mind, there are some deals to be had on coffee and espresso makers ahead of Amazon's big Prime Day event next month





Bella Pro 12-Cup Coffee Maker pictured above, which is actually available for half off at Best Buy where it's priced at $29.99 (down from $59.99). It's a simple coffee maker, albeit with some nice perks such as an LED screen that is easy to read and use, a pause feature (so you can pour a cup before the entire pot is finished brewing), and a freshness timer to ensure you're not serving yourself (or your guests) stale coffee. One of those is thepictured above, which is actually available for half off at Best Buy where it's. It's a simple coffee maker, albeit with some nice perks such as an LED screen that is easy to read and use, a pause feature (so you can pour a cup before the entire pot is finished brewing), and a freshness timer to ensure you're not serving yourself (or your guests) stale coffee.





It's programmable for up to 24 hours too, so you can configure it to have your coffee ready for whatever time you normally wake up in the morning. For safety, it will shut off after 2 hours, so that's one less thing to worry about. And it's dishwasher safe (carafe and accessories.













Philips 4400 Series Espresso Machine that's on sale for $799.99 at Amazon (20% off). This is anything but your average coffee machine, with features and capabilities that will appeal to more seasoned users, which is reflected in the asking price. Even with the discount in play, this isn't a cheap machine by any stretch. Over on the complete opposite end of the spectrum is this advancedthat's on sale for. This is anything but your average coffee machine, with features and capabilities that will appeal to more seasoned users, which is reflected in the asking price. Even with the discount in play, this isn't a cheap machine by any stretch.





It is, however, a highly capable unit with a whole bunch of hot and iced coffee functions, including Coffee, Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato, Iced Coffee, Americano, Caffe Crema, Latte, Ristretto, Coffee with Milk, Iced Americano, Iced Espresso.





There are a lot of bells and whistles on this machine, such as a 100% ceramic grinder with a dozen grind settings, touchscreen display, the ability to create a silky smooth milk froth, five aroma strength options, a 1.8-liter water tank with an AquaClean filter that's good for up to 5,000 cups without descaling, and the list goes on.













Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker—it's on sale for $79.99 at Amazon (20% off). Available in a variety of colors to match your kitchen decor, these machines are great options if you just want to brew a mug of coffee with the least amount of fuss or cleanup. If it's ultra-convenience you're after, then check out the—it's on sale for. Available in a variety of colors to match your kitchen decor, these machines are great options if you just want to brew a mug of coffee with the least amount of fuss or cleanup.





You can select from three brew cup sizes, including 8-ounce, 10-ounce, and 12-ounce cups. Meanwhile, the multi-cup water reservoir in the back of the slim machine holds up to 42 ounces, so you don't have to refill it after each cup.





Other features include a removable drip tray, support for travel mugs up to 7.4 inches tall, an auto turn-off feature that turns off the coffee maker after 5 minutes from the last brew, and a strong brew option when you're craving a more intense cup of coffee.





Here are several more coffee makers that are on sale...