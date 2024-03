Alan Wake 2 Patch Just Miraculously Delivered A Huge Boost On Old GeForce GPUs

If you want to experience all of the dazzling visuals that Alan Wake 2 has to muster, you'll still want the highest-end PC that you can fit within your budget. At 4K resolution, even the GeForce RTX 4090 with a first-class CPU will struggle natively play the game at high frame rates when completely maxed-out with path tracing.One key benefit that GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs will have in such a title is DLSS 3. With its frame generation technology, it will keep the game looking good while giving a significant boost in playable frame rates. Even on the upper echelon of GeForce RTX GPUs, this is a much appreciated feature. Older GPUs , such as the minimally supported GeForce GTX 1070, will be bereft of this feature. Mid-life GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 30 series will have to make-do with the regular DLSS, sans frame generation.AMD GPUs will have to rely on FSR 2 in order to provide a boost, with the caveat that ray tracing is likely a non-starter for all but the highest-end models. Lower resolutions are also a must for most GPUs that aren't at the cutting edge. Alan Wake 2 is dependent on mesh shaders for its execution, which is why many older GPUs were not supported in many cases. This new patch is a step in the right direction for gamers, even if path tracing is still a feature they'll likely leave toggled off.