PCI Express 7 Draft Spec Targets Glorious 512GB/s Of Bandwidth For Next Gen Devices





There's no big surprises in the next-generation interconnect's new specification, at least at the surface level. Historically, new PCIe revisions double per-lane bandwidth , and that is indeed the case here: PCIe 7.0 increases the per-lane peak transfer rate from 8GB/second on PCIe 6.0 up to 16GB/second.







Note: This table shows bidirectional bandwidth per lane

PCIe 6.0 achieved its transfer rate increase by switching to PAM4 signaling, which is also used in 400-Gigabit Ethernet and GDDR6X memory . PAM4 signaling encodes more information at the same transfer rate, which means very high signal integrity is required, but it allowed PCI-SIG to avoid raising the physical clock speed.





You might wonder why even bother with such speeds at this time. After all, the difference between PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 for graphics cards is basically nil, and even storage struggles to max out a PCIe 5.0 interface. That obviously won't be the case forever, but moreover, there are already use-cases for faster interconnects in large servers and the high-performance computing arena.







