Crysis Remastered System Requirements Revealed, But Do They Kill The Long Running Joke?

It looks like Crytek is attempting to kill one of the longest running jokes on PC, that being whether or not something can run Crysis. While a bit stale at this point, Crysis Remastered had the potential to revive the gag. But if the newly published minimum and recommended system requirements are anything to go by, the answer is yes, your PC probably can run Crysis Remastered









Here's a look at the minimum and recommended requirements, as posted to the game's landing page at the Epic Games Store...

Minimum Requirements



CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 20GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / Radeon RX 470

Graphics Memory: 4GB for 1080p

DirectX: DX11

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 20GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / Radeon RX Vega 64

Graphics Memory: 8GB for 4K resolution

DirectX: DX11

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

While you will need a relatively modern PC to play Crysis Remastered, it does not look like you will need anything crazy or expensive, like a GeForce RTX 3090 or a Threadripper CPU. That is assuming the game plays well on the minimum and/or recommended set of hardware. We will only know for sure when it actually comes out.





It will also depend on how well the game handles its software-based ray tracing and other visual goodies, upgraded textures and improved art assets, SSDO, SVOGI, state of the art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, and more.





"We are excited to be working on the Crysis franchise again, and to bring all the Crysis fans a remaster worthy of their passion for the game," Crytek CEO Avni Yerli said in April. "It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to bring Crysis back to PCs and current consoles – even Nintendo Switch!—so that a whole new generation of players can experience the thrill of a battle in the Nanosuit."





The version for the Nintendo Switch actually launched already, in July. Crysis Remastered will debut on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 18, 2020.

