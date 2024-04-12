CATEGORIES
PC Repair Shop Shows Melted GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs That Arrive Daily

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, April 12, 2024, 10:44 AM EDT
If you're an owner of the NVIDIA's mighty GeForce RTX 4090, you've likely been aware of some connector melting issues. It appears that this is still happening, according to the YouTube channel NorthridgeFix. 

Upon showing us a plethora of melted connectors, the point is made that this certainly is an issue that continues to rear its ugly head. Of interest is the opinion on CableMod, which has been at the center of a lot of these issues. According to NorthridgeFix, he believes that CableMod "made a good product," but it is "not built on a good foundation." This squarely points the finger at the design of the connector on the GeForce RTX 4090 itself not being up to par. 


There are examples of the melted connectors using CableMod's adapters, and also those not by CableMod. This indicates that the root of the problem is with the connector itself, which is unfortunate for such a halo product as the GeForce RTX 4090. In the NorthrdigeFix video, he attempts to repair the melted connectors, which requires a good amount of skill. This means that most users or even other repair shops may not have the ability to fix these issues. There are situations where the GPU cannot be salvaged, and even lead to a fire risk.  

Melted connector as shown by NorthridgeFix

While there is not much a consumer can do, there certainly are a few preventive measures one can take in order to avoid exacerbating any issues. First, adhere to the CableMod recall if you are using any of those adapters, and stop use immediately. This will hold true for any other such adapter or otherwise low spec cable. 

Secondly, make sure that there are not any significant bends in the cable, but more gradual positioning. Also make sure to use the included NVIDIA 12VHPWR adapter or a high-quality cable from your power supply, and ensure the power connector is plugged all the way with a nice, snug fit. Aside from these steps, there is not much you can do along with occasional inspection of the connector port itself. 

NVIDIA will be releasing the GeForce RTX 50 series sometime in the near future, perhaps as early as this year. It will be interesting to see changes with the power connector itself, to improve upon any issues that the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 has experienced. 
