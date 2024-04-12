PC Repair Shop Shows Melted GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs That Arrive Daily
If you're an owner of the NVIDIA's mighty GeForce RTX 4090, you've likely been aware of some connector melting issues. It appears that this is still happening, according to the YouTube channel NorthridgeFix.
Upon showing us a plethora of melted connectors, the point is made that this certainly is an issue that continues to rear its ugly head. Of interest is the opinion on CableMod, which has been at the center of a lot of these issues. According to NorthridgeFix, he believes that CableMod "made a good product," but it is "not built on a good foundation." This squarely points the finger at the design of the connector on the GeForce RTX 4090 itself not being up to par.
There are examples of the melted connectors using CableMod's adapters, and also those not by CableMod. This indicates that the root of the problem is with the connector itself, which is unfortunate for such a halo product as the GeForce RTX 4090. In the NorthrdigeFix video, he attempts to repair the melted connectors, which requires a good amount of skill. This means that most users or even other repair shops may not have the ability to fix these issues. There are situations where the GPU cannot be salvaged, and even lead to a fire risk.