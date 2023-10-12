CATEGORIES
home News

Another GeForce RTX 4090 Melting Connector Complaint Surfaces A Year After Use

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, October 12, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
asus 4090
If you regularly browse Reddit for PC hardware discussions, you may notice a slightly alarming trend. NVIDIA's RTX 4090 may be a graphics powerhouse, but it's had a bad omen following it since release: melted power adapters. On sub-Reddits such as from the cable company Cablemod, you'll often find users posting that their very expensive GPU is now a paper weight. 

Some will smell burning plastic, while others will get intermittent black screens, and ultimately, no power at all. When this issue first appeared, NVIDIA determined that the likely cause was users not plugging the cable in all the way. In most cases, you'd expect to hear a "snap" when the connector is fully seated. Many users followed this advice, but still had issues - especially those using some early adapters. 

melting adapter
Reddit user Byogore shows his melted RTX 4090 connector

Even if the chance of melting is minuscule, we know RTX 4090 owners everywhere will always have this potential event in the back of their minds. NVIDIA's early diagnosis does not seem to encompass all use cases, leaving some unsure what the root cause may be. The RTX 4090 has been famous for being the most powerful gaming GPU ever, with a 450W TDP. The 12VHPWR cable connector has also had a mixed reception, with some liking the connector, while others finding it cumbersome. 

If you're an RTX 4090 owner, should you worry? Older models may be more prone to issues, as newer attempts at updating the physical connector seem to have been made on some recent models. It doesn't hurt to inspect the connector area occasionally to make sure there is nothing going on, and of course take a few precautions. 

cablemod adapter
Cablemod's updated adapter

First, make sure the cable is correctly seated, and fully "snapped in". Not all connectors will give you that "snap", depending on the cable. Use only the NVIDIA supplied adapter or a very high quality 12VHPWR cable from your PSU. Also, make sure that the cable bends are fairly gentle and nothing too aggressive, to mitigate issues. If you are using an adapter, make sure to use the latest, revised ones, such as the Cablemod updated versions. While these may not stop a problem, they are certainly safe and easy precautions to take with your expensive GPU. 

It's also a decent idea to browse Reddit to see what users are experiencing, and get some hints as to possible causes. 
Tags:  Nvidia, GPU, graphics cards, rtx 4090, cablemod
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment