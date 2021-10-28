Video Shows All The Ways Zelda Ocarina Of Time Looks Worse On Switch Online Versus N64





Like Microsoft and Sony, Nintendo gates its online-capable video games behind a subscription service. In the case of the Nintendo Switch, it's the simply-named Nintendo Switch Online . The subscription costs $19.99 USD per year, and besides enabling access to Nintendo's online services, it also allows you to play a library of 8-bit NES and 16-bit Super NES games.

The Nintendo 64 games included in the collection are played on the Switch via emulation. It's the same emulator that powered Super Mario 64 in the Mario 3D All-Stars collection, but where that release was fairly brilliant, some of the titles on the current Switch Online offerings aren't so flawless. You've already read the headline, so yeah: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has significant problems in its emulation.









For example, shadows and other transparent elements in some areas flicker distractingly. The fog isn't rendered correctly, either; rather than being clear up close and foggy at a distance, the Switch Online version has a more modern smooth fog that scales out from the player, completely wrecking the ambiance of most scenes. Perhaps most damning is that reflections are broken, which makes the battle against Dark Link quite a bit harder!





Source: ElAnalistaDeBits

