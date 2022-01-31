CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, January 31, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT

Steam Deck Verified Catalog Swells To Over 100 Games As Shipment Date Draws Close

Steam Deck Games
Barry any last minute delay(s), it won't be long now before Valve's first batch of Steam Deck handhelds begin shipping out—February 25, to be exact. That still gives Valve a few more weeks to test games for launch-day compatibility as part of its Steam Deck Verified program. Valve has already made good progress too, going from having validated around 60 games that work on the Steam Deck, to now more than 100 titles in less than a two-week span.

Valve has take on the monumental task of reviewing its entire Steam catalog on the upcoming handheld gaming device. Following the review process or any particular game, it then gets categorized based on its level of compatibility, or incompatibility if that is the case. This will make it easier for players to find and sort games they intend to play on the Steam Deck.

Steam Deck Verified labels
There are four labels: Verified, Playable, Unsupported, and Unknown. Those that make the Verified cut and earn the covered checkmark promise to deliver "start and go" experiences—it will have passed all compatibility checks. Playable games, on the other hand, don't get a checkmark but have been found to function on the Steam Deck with extra steps or manual work from the users.

Beyond those two categories, ones that fall into the Unsupported category do not function on the handheld due to incompatibility with Proton or specific hardware components, while the Unknown category is a catch-all for games that have not yet been checked.

Ratings can change over time as developers push out updates and/or as Valve improves the Steam Deck's software. That's to say, a game that is deemed incompatible now could be 'Playable' or even qualify for the full 'Verified' badge tomorrow.

It will be easy to sort through the catalog on Steam Deck devices. In the meantime, SteamDB is the go-to resource for seeing what games have earned the Verified badge. In addition, Reddit user ayyvery42 has put up a site that pulls from SteamDB to make it even easier to sort through Verified, Playable, and Unsupported titles.

Looking at the current list, there are now 60 games with the Verified badge (Dishonored, Final Fantasy, Ghostrunner) and another 41 that have qualified as Playable (Battlefield V, Madden NFL 22, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), meaning Steam Deck owners have over 100 games that will function on their handheld when it arrives. And probably much more when it ships out at the end of the month.

It's good to see the list grow in the homestretch, and kudos to Valve to committing to reviewing the entirety of its massive Steam catalog.
Tags:  Gaming, Handheld, Valve, steam deck, steam deck verified
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment